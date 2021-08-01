Manasa's killer Rakhil was loner by nature

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Once again, love turned hatred snuffed out two young lives, leaving the dear ones inconsolable. The continuing incidents of rage resulting from unrequited love has thrown up questions about the mental stability of youth who simply cannot take no for an answer.

Rakhil P Raghuthaman, 32, of Kannur, the person who had shot dead Manasa, a dental house surgeon, before turning the gun on himself, is a classic instance of this.

A loner, he just about stayed away from everyone. Neighbours and local people in Melur where he lived said that Rakhil’s aloofness alienated the others. Police said that Manasa and Rakhil got to know each other on Instagram and soon the relationship blossomed into love.

It was around a year ago that the two started having a relationship. But, soon Manasa realised that, Rakhil was hardly the person he had presented himself before her and that he didn’t have a steady job or stable income. As she began to distance herself from Rakhil, the relationship became sour.