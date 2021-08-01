STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Manasa's killer Rakhil was loner by nature

Once again, love turned hatred snuffed out two young lives, leaving the dear ones inconsolable.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Manasa

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Once again, love turned hatred snuffed out two young lives, leaving the dear ones inconsolable. The continuing incidents of rage resulting from unrequited love has thrown up  questions about the mental stability of youth who simply cannot take no for an answer.

Rakhil P Raghuthaman, 32, of Kannur, the person who had shot dead Manasa, a dental house surgeon, before turning the gun on himself, is a classic instance of this. 

A loner, he just about stayed away from everyone. Neighbours and local people in Melur where he lived said that Rakhil’s aloofness alienated the others. Police said that Manasa and Rakhil got to know each other on Instagram and soon the relationship blossomed into love. 

It was around a year ago that the two started having  a relationship. But, soon Manasa  realised that, Rakhil was hardly the person he had presented himself before her and that he didn’t have a steady job or stable income. As she began to distance herself from Rakhil, the relationship became sour. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp