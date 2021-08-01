RT-PCR must for Bengaluru-bound KSRTC travelers from Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has asked travellers to Bengaluru to carry an RT-PCR negative certificate.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed persons who have taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine to enter that state. But the new order says that the travellers should carry an RT-PCR negative certificate obtained within 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status. Travellers require to produce the certificate before the bus conductor as well. The Karnataka government has asked all Keralite visitors to that state to undergo RT-PCR certificate every 15 days during their stay there. The Tamil Nadu government has not given sanction to operate buses to that state, according to the KSRTC.

What guidelines state

Carry negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours

Flights cannot be boarded without a negative certificate

The Railways takes up special surveillance to check whether passengers are carrying test reports

Children below two years of age are exempted

Check-posts set up in border districts to check vehicles entering state

In case of emergency travel, swab samples will be collected at checkposts

The RT-PCR test is mandatory, irrespective of vaccination