28-year-old Naval officer drowns in Marmala waterfalls

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 28-year-old naval officer drowned in the Marmala waterfalls in Teekoyi near Erattupetta in Kottayam on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Lieutenant Abhishek Kumar, a native of Lucknow and an officer with the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

According to the police, an eight-member team of Navy officers had reached the waterfalls by noon and four of them including Abhishek ventured into the waterfalls.

He was swept away by the heavy gush of water from the falls, and on an alert raised by his friends, a team comprising fire and rescue services personnel and local people launched a rescue mission. The body was fished out in the evening.