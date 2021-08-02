STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Assembly ruckus: Chennithala writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chennithala has been fighting relentlessly over the past four years saying that the ruckus case should not be quashed.

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in the assembly ruckus case, under Section 24 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. 

Chennithala has been fighting relentlessly over the past four years saying that the ruckus case should not be quashed. He had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court which demanded that the six CPM leaders should face trial. 

Chennithala highlighted in the letter that there is no sufficient evidence in support of the prosecution case and also there is lack of identification of persons involved in the wanton acts of destruction of public property inside the legislative assembly. Also, the prosecution took a plea that there are remote chances of success in the case. 

Comments

