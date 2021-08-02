Stalker kills girl: Funeral of Manasa and Rakhil held in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: It was a journey, put to an end abruptly by the rage of a frustrated lover. When the body of Manasa, the house surgeon who was shot dead by Rakhil of Melur, was consigned to flames around 9.30am, there were only a few people at Payyambalam to witness the funeral due to Covid restrictions.

The mortal remains of Manasa were brought to Kannur after postmortem examination in Kochi around 2.30 am on Sunday. The body which was kept at the mortuary of AKG Hospital here was taken to her house at Narath in the morning. When the body was brought to her house -- Parvanam -- her relatives, friends and local residents lined up to pay final respects.

Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan, MLA K V Sumesh, CPM central committee member P K Sreemathi, district panchayat president P P Divya, Mayor T O Mohanan, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan, DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni and BJP district president N Haridas paid homage to Manasa at her house. Later, the body was taken to Payyambalam and Manasa’s brother Ashwanth performed the funeral rites.

The funeral of Rakhil was held at Panthakkappara crematorium near Thalassery on Sunday. The body was brought to Thalassery from Kochi after postmortem examination on Saturday night and it was kept at the mortuary of Thalassery General Hospital. From there, it was taken to his house at Melur on Sunday morning for relatives and friends to pay final respects. It was then taken to the crematorium around 9.30 am.

Ambulance meets with accident at Mahe

The ambulance that was returning to Kothamangalam after handing over the body of Manasa to relatives in Kannur met with an accident at Parimadhom near Mahe around 3am on Sunday. The vehicle collided with a tanker lorry which was proceeding to Mangaluru from Kozhikode. Two drivers of the ambulance suffered injuries in the accident. According to the police, the injured are Emil Mathew of Punnekkad, Ernakulam, and Bittu Kurian of Vattappara. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur.