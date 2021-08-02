STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twin brothers found hanging at home in Kerala after facing COVID-induced financial crisis

The brothers had earlier worked as crane operators but lost their jobs a year ago following the COVID outbreak

Published: 02nd August 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Twin brothers Nisar Han and Nazir. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two 34-year-old brothers were found dead in a suspected case of double suicide in Kaduvakkulam near Kottayam district on Monday. The twins, Nisar Han and Nazir, sons of Abdul Salam of Puthuparambil, Idungadi near Kaduvakkulam, were found hanging inside their house.

According to police, the brothers ended their lives due to a financial crisis amid the lockdown. Their mother Fathima spotted the victims hanging in separate rooms on Monday morning. Subsequently, she informed locals who in turn intimated the Kottayam East police. After completing the inquest procedures, the bodies will be shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The brothers had earlier worked as crane operators but lost their jobs a year ago following the COVID outbreak. Locals and police said they had also availed a loan from Kottayam Urban Cooperative Bank in 2019 for an amount of Rs 12 lakh but the payment got defaulted during the pandemic.

A few days ago, a notice was received from the bank asking them to repay the loan. Both had informed the bank that they would repay the loan after selling their sister's property in Palakkad. However, this did not work which reportedly forced them to take the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Comments

