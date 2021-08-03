STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6.8% healthcare workers in Kerala yet to get even first Covid jab

Most of them are medical students. Allergies, lack of slot & Covid infection cited as reasons 

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:36 AM

pfizer vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vaccination has an important role in keeping our healthcare workers fighting fit for the battle ahead as the prolonged pandemic poses newer challenges. A small percentage of health staff, be it even 1%, being left behind or reluctant to take vaccination due to various reasons is a grave issue. Among the healthcare workers, some medical students are yet to take their first dose of vaccination due to various reasons, including mild to severe allergies, misconceptions, lack of slot availability and having tested positive for Covid.

The vaccination for healthcare workers was started in January. Even after seven months, many are yet to be vaccinated.

“Healthcare workers (HCWs) are battling on the frontline. Though many are getting infected even after taking both doses, it is not a reason to delay the vaccination. Those infected with Covid even after taking the vaccine do not develop serious complications as compared to those who have not yet taken the jab. HCWs, especially medical students, should be aware of this and should be urged to take the jab by their superiors if they have not already taken it,” said Dr Monu Varghese, a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

A recent survey by the Kerala Students Union medicos wing revealed that 6.8% of medical students are yet to get the first dose. The survey was conducted among 1,044 medical students in the state from July 19 to 28. The statistics showed 12.7% of students haven’t received the second dose while 81.2% stood fully vaccinated.

“While unavailability of slots was the major cause of non-vaccination, being allergic to medicines and food products was the reason for some students not getting vaccinated. Even when the government claims that 100% of the healthcare workers have got at least the first dose of vaccine, the figures that we received show otherwise. The government should intervene to vaccinate the unvaccinated. Myths and misconceptions related to vaccination remain and need to be quashed,” said Dr Jayasoorya P G, member of the KSU medicos wing.

According to the health department, 82% of the HCWs have been fully vaccinated in the state. “HCWs were the first to get vaccinated in the state and we have covered all those in the frontline. As per the statistics and data we have received from the districts, all healthcare workers have taken at least the first dose. If at all anyone is left out due to various reasons including having tested Covid positive earlier, they should take the jab immediately,” said an official with the Department of Health Services (DHS).

