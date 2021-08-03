STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kathakali maestro Nelliyodu, known for portraying evil characters, no more

He performed in almost all countries and toured Europe 12 times.

Published: 03rd August 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned kathakali artist Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboothiri,  known for his portrayal of ferocious evil characters, passed away at his residence in Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. He was 83.The actor who dedicated his life for the dance drama was a scholar in kathakali and Sanskrit and was a source of inspiration to generations of artists who considered him as an encyclopaedia of the traditional art form.

Born at Cheranalloor Nelliyodu mana in Ernakulam district in 1939, he joined Kottakkal PSV Natyasangham in 1957 at the age of 17 to learn kathakali.  He was trained by Padma Shri Vazhengada Kunju Nair who later served as the principal of Kerala Kalamandalam.  During a career spanning six decades, Nelliyodu focused on evil characters and his portrayal of those like Kali, Jarasandhan and Kalakeyan were famous among kathakali lovers.

He performed in almost all countries and toured Europe 12 times. Nelliyodu had recently acted in Taya, a Sanskrit cinema which discussed ‘smarthavicharam’, an old practice of conducting trial of Namboothiri women on charges of adultery.‘Yami njanavale anayippathinu...” Nelliyodu’s name  has been synonymous with these lines from Nalacharitham Randam Divasam. In this scene, Kali, the wicked character, seeks permission from Indra to marry and bring home Damayanthi,  the beautiful princess.  He describes the charming beauty of Damayanthi and reveals his evil plot. It was a pleasure watching Nelliyodu perform the role on stage. 

A scholar, Nelliyodu won the hearts of all

As Sanskrit scholar, Nelliyodu had deep knowledge of the myths and legends and he used to bring his analysis and improvisation into the portrayal of characters which won him accolades. He had won the hearts of both puritans and the new generation art lovers. “He was a down-toearth person and devoted himself to the art form.

Thirumeni was a pious and divine person who never postponed his evening prayers. I have seen him performing the prayers even in flights, “ said veteran artist Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan. “Nelliyodu was a puranic encyclopaedia for fellow artists like us. He had deep knowledge in sanskrit and used to give us lectures on portraying each character. He worked hard and created his own style, “ he said. Nelliyodu is survived by wife Sreedevi Andharjanam, daughter Maya, son Hari, son-in-law Mundayur Divakaran and daughter-inlaw Sreedevi P S.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp