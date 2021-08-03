Kathakali maestro Nelliyodu, known for portraying evil characters, no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Renowned kathakali artist Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboothiri, known for his portrayal of ferocious evil characters, passed away at his residence in Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night. He was 83.The actor who dedicated his life for the dance drama was a scholar in kathakali and Sanskrit and was a source of inspiration to generations of artists who considered him as an encyclopaedia of the traditional art form.

Born at Cheranalloor Nelliyodu mana in Ernakulam district in 1939, he joined Kottakkal PSV Natyasangham in 1957 at the age of 17 to learn kathakali. He was trained by Padma Shri Vazhengada Kunju Nair who later served as the principal of Kerala Kalamandalam. During a career spanning six decades, Nelliyodu focused on evil characters and his portrayal of those like Kali, Jarasandhan and Kalakeyan were famous among kathakali lovers.

He performed in almost all countries and toured Europe 12 times. Nelliyodu had recently acted in Taya, a Sanskrit cinema which discussed ‘smarthavicharam’, an old practice of conducting trial of Namboothiri women on charges of adultery.‘Yami njanavale anayippathinu...” Nelliyodu’s name has been synonymous with these lines from Nalacharitham Randam Divasam. In this scene, Kali, the wicked character, seeks permission from Indra to marry and bring home Damayanthi, the beautiful princess. He describes the charming beauty of Damayanthi and reveals his evil plot. It was a pleasure watching Nelliyodu perform the role on stage.

A scholar, Nelliyodu won the hearts of all

As Sanskrit scholar, Nelliyodu had deep knowledge of the myths and legends and he used to bring his analysis and improvisation into the portrayal of characters which won him accolades. He had won the hearts of both puritans and the new generation art lovers. “He was a down-toearth person and devoted himself to the art form.

Thirumeni was a pious and divine person who never postponed his evening prayers. I have seen him performing the prayers even in flights, “ said veteran artist Kalamandalam Ramachandran Unnithan. “Nelliyodu was a puranic encyclopaedia for fellow artists like us. He had deep knowledge in sanskrit and used to give us lectures on portraying each character. He worked hard and created his own style, “ he said. Nelliyodu is survived by wife Sreedevi Andharjanam, daughter Maya, son Hari, son-in-law Mundayur Divakaran and daughter-inlaw Sreedevi P S.