Kerala tourism destinations to be opened for vaccinated visitors this Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who have got both doses of Covid vaccines can visit tourist destinations in the state during Onam vacation, the government has said. Replying to the discussion on demand for grants in the assembly on Monday, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to allow entry of tourists who have been fully vaccinated in destinations where the vaccination drive has been completed.

This means that major tourist destinations across the state will be opened for the vaccinated domestic tourists during Onam, said the minister. Vythiri in Wayanad is the first totally vaccinated destination in the state and the tourism department is on a mission to vaccinate all people in other popular destinations at the earliest in association with the health department for opening them to domestic tourists.

The minister refused to comment on the controversy related to the opening of the Kuthiran tunnel. The department had decided to open the tunnel for traffic at the earliest during the second term of the government. During the term, as many as 14 meetings were convened, seven of which were attended by Riyas himself, as the government had decided to open the tunnel by August 1.

“And a meeting chaired by the chief minister had decided not to hold any inauguration ceremony while opening the tunnel. Some people who have no other work are trying to create a controversy over the opening of the tunnel. The department is now giving utmost focus on opening the second tunnel as soon as possible,” Riyas said.

He also said of the 1,251km hill highway, 21 reaches covering 550km have been approved and work on 100km completed. KIIFB has been selected the special purpose vehicle for completing the 626km coastal highway which is estimated to cost `6,500 crore.

The department has also taken note of digging up tarred roads for various purposes. The government would bring in a system of completing the works of other departments before commencing the construction of a road. A portal has to be set up integrating various departments. This has been brought to the attention of the CM and chief secretary. Soon, there would be a decision on this, Riyas said.

DINING IN HOTELS: CM PROMISES INTERVENTION

T’Puram: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has extended all support to address the issues of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. Its representatives called on the CM on Monday and sought his intervention to allow dining facilities in hotels. They said over 10,000 hoteliers in the state were on the verge of suicide. They said for the past three months, hotels in the state have not allowed dining facility due to Covid protocol.