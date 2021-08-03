MEA intervenes for repatriation of Indian seafarers in Iran jail

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A grab of the TNIE report that  appeared on July 31.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the news about the plight of four Indian seafarers languishing in an Iranian jail came out, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked the Indian Embassy in Iran to assist the crew members and make necessary arrangements for their early repatriation.Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also intervened in the matter and directed Norka to look into the issue and take immediate measures.

Four Indian seafarers, including Keralite Deepak Ravi, who were on board oil tanker MT Manaman 8 continue to remain in Bushehr prison in Iran after the Iranian Coast Guard detained the vessel for allegedly transporting unauthorised oil in March. Though they were released from prison on July 29, they had to go back to the jail within hours as there was no one to officially receive and repatriate them to India.

The Sailors Society, which has been providing assistance to the families of the sailors, has brought the issue to the MEA’s attention. In response to a communication, the Deputy Secretary (Iran) informed the Society that the matter has already been taken up.  

The Society also approached the Kerala government seeking its intervention to expedite the release of seafarers. “The Chief Minister’s Office has directed Norka to intervene in the matter. We will look into the issue and take it up with the authorities concerned,” said Norka vice-chairman K Varadarajan. Meanwhile, following the TNIE report on the plight of the seafarers, New Delhi-based NGO Indian World Forum has taken up the issue with the Prime Minister’s Office. Puneet Singh of Indian World Forum told TNIE that the NGO has approached the PMO seeking urgent intervention in the matter.

Comments

