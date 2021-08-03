Thrissur: Mother, son found dead at home

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A mother and son was found hanging at their home at Mannampetta near Varandarapilly on Monday. The deceased are Anila, 33, and Aswin, 14. According to an official at Varandarapilly police station, Anila’s husband Sumesh had died of Covid two months ago.

After the incident, Anila and Aswin were staying at Anila’s parents’ home at Athani. They returned a few days ago.

Neighbours said the mother and son were traumatised by the death of Sumesh. On the day, a neighbour came to check on the mother and son, as they were not seen venturing out of the house during the morning. They were found hanging when the neighbour looked through the window.