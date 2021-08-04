STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian link unearthed in seizure of 300kg cocaine, AK-47s from Sri Lankan boat

The duo was previously booked by the Kanchipuram Q Branch (a CID wing of Tamil Nadu police) in connection with a human trafficking case in the neighbouring state.

Published: 04th August 2021 06:44 AM

AK 47

Image of AK-47 used fir representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed an Indian link in the March 25 seizure of five AK-47 rifles and Rs 3,000-crore worth of heroin from a Sri Lanka boat off the Kerala coast. The agency has arrested two Chennai natives – Suresh Raj aka Chinna Suresh, 39, of Kondrathur and Soundarajan aka Soundar, 21, of Maduravoyal – who are allegedly part of the network run by a foreigner whose involvement is suspected in the case.

The duo was previously booked by the Kanchipuram Q Branch (a CID wing of Tamil Nadu police) in connection with a human trafficking case in the neighbouring state. The NIA has arraigned Suresh and Soundarajan as the seventh and eighth accused, respectively, in the case which pertains to the arrest of six Sri Lankan nationals by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a boat ‘Ravihansi’ was intercepted by the coast guard off Kerala coast. The NCB also seized 300 kg of cocaine that originated in Afghanistan, five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 9mm bullets from the boat.

The NCB referred the probe into the seizure of the rifles and ammunition to NIA, which registered a case in May. During the probe, NIA sleuths found that the boat was owned by one Loku Yaddehige Nishantha aka Suddu. “He was expected to receive the drugs and arms. We also unearthed the involvement of a foreigner who is a close aide of Loku and the kingpin of the racket involved in drugs, weapons and human trafficking. We are tracing the boat owner and the kingpin foreigner with Interpol’s help,” said a source. “Both Suresh and Soundarajan were in touch with the foreigner.

They communicated via social media. We suspect the duo coordinated the kingpin’s activities, especially the human trafficking network, in India. We also doubt that one of them is a Sri Lankan who was living in India after obtaining fake documents,” said the source. Suresh and Soundarajan were arrested by the Kanchipuram Q Branch a few months ago. Suresh was allegedly taken into custody from Angamaly in Ernakulam with the help of Kerala anti-terrorist squad.

Following an NIA court order, Q Branch officials brought them to Kochi on Monday. After recording their arrest, the NIA applied and got their custody for nine days. The six Sri Lankan national arrested by the NCB and NIA are L Y Nandana, 46, of Nakulugamuwa; H K G B Janakadassppriya, 42, of Nakulugamuwa; A H S Mendis Gunasekara, 33, of Dondanduwa; Thilanka Madushan Ransingha, 29, of Dondanduwa; and Dadallage Nisanka, 40, of Rathgama. The case has been registered under Section 7 of the Arms Act for possession and acquisition of prohibited arms and ammunition.

