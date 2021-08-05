ED serves notice on IUML supremo Thangal; Jaleel levels laundering charges

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/T’PURAM: The Enforcement Directorate has served a notice on Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal in connection with a probe into a money laundering case. Though Thangal has been asked to appear before the agency on Friday, he is unlikely to turn up as he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city for more than a month.

Meanwhile, former minister and CPM-backed independent MLA K T Jaleel said earlier on Wednesday that Thangal was questioned by the ED. Addressing a press conference in the assembly media room, Jaleel produced a copy of the notice ED issued to Thangal on July 24, 2020. IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, however, refuted it saying ED officials did not ‘question’ Thangal but only sought clarity on certain matters.

The case relates to alleged laundering of Rs 10 crore using party mouthpiece Chandrika. The investigating agency suspects the money obtained through corruption in the Palarivattom flyover project was stashed in Chandrika’s account. Thangal is the chairman and managing director of Muslim Printing and Publishing Company that brings out Chandrika.

Tavanur MLA Jaleel also levelled serious allegations against Kunhalikutty accusing him of using institutions controlled by IUML for money laundering. Jaleel alleged that Thangal did not appear for questioning despite being served notice by the ED twice. On the third occasion, ED officials reached Thangal’s residence at Panakkad after he cited ill-health, he said. They first arrived at Kunhalikutty’s house and proceeded to Panakkad in a private vehicle, alleged Jaleel who was once a prominent leader of IUML.

Kunhalikutty refutes KT Jaleel’s charges.

Thangal reportedly told the probe agency that he does not interfere in the day-to-day functioning of the party mouthpiece.Training his guns on Kunhalikutty, Jaleel said the IUML leader had indulged in illegal activities using Thangal and IUML as a cover.

He alleged the agencies have unearthed unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 110 crore from various accounts in an IUML-controlled financial institution. The suspicious accounts also included money deposited by Kunhalikutty’s son and only Rs 7 crore has been accounted for so far, he alleged. Jaleel demanded that the Muslim League should take strict action against those who landed Thangal in such a plight. He added the episode has pained a number of people who staunchly support the party.

Responding to Jaleel’s charges, Kunhalikutty said ED officials wanted to know whether the money in Chandrika’s account was linked to the alleged kickbacks received in connection with the Palarivattom flyover project. Kunhalikutty also refuted allegations against his son and added that there was proper source for the money deposited by him.