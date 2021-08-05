Gold smuggling: Customs to decide on turning Swapna and Sarith as approvers

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As customs completes the probe into the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case and gears up to file a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) in court, it is looking to turn key accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS as approvers. The agency has sought legal opinion for finalising whether the two prime accused can be exonerated.

The case is related to the seizure of 30kg of gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport from a diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate in the capital in July 2020. The package was sent from Dubai. Swapna and Sarith, ex-employees the consulate, facilitated the smugglers in bringing gold through the safe channel. However, in November 2020, they furnished a confession statement before a magistrate under CrPC Section 164. Sources said the duo decided to give the confession statement to become approvers.

“It is true that they gave a confession statement which is a crucial evidence in the case and that most people who give the statements are made approvers. However, that is the discretion of the investigation officer. The chargesheet is being vetted by the legal cell and a decision will be taken soon,” said a customs officer.

The duo has also given a confession statement in the dollar smuggling case, in which an Egyptian who was the former finance head of the UAE Consulate smuggled $1.9 lakh to Cairo. However, the customs is yet to prove the allegations raised by Swapna and Sarith.