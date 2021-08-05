Govt to publish Covid fatality figures soon: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will publish the exact number of Covid deaths which were reported in one year soon, Health Minister Veena George told the assembly on Wednesday. The minister said a special software was launched to find the exact number of deaths.

“The department has granted more time to DMOs to examine whether any Covid death has been left out of the official list. The fatality rate is being reported in accordance with WHO/ICMR guidelines. All those who died due to Covid will be recorded as Covid deaths itself”, Veena said.

She was replying to Opposition leader V D Satheesan. He had said the government did not follow the guidelines of WHO pertaining to calculation of number of deaths. Veena also said the severity of Covid has decreased in the state.