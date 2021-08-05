Kerala govt to streamline organ transplantation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is set to streamline organ transplantation by setting up States Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). The cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up the society to bring in different aspects of organ donation and organ transplant surgeries under a single entity.

The Kerala Network for Organ Sharing, the existing establishment for organ transplantation, will be merged with SOTTO. The society will be set up under Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. It will be established as per the 2014 Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, aimed at restricting removal, preservation and transplant of human organs and tissues for treatment, in addition to preventing commercial transaction in this regard. SOTTO will be registered as a society under Travancore-Kochi Literary, Scientific Charitable Societies Registration Act.