Minority scholarships: Kerala to move SC against HC order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court Division Bench order striking down the 80:20 ratio for giving minority scholarships, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly on Wednesday.He said the move is to retain power of the state government in matters relating to minorities. He said the government has decided to file an appeal against the Supreme Court order on the basis of legal advice. The state has no option but to appeal against the order as it affects its powers to take decisions on such issues.

In May, the High Court had ruled that the state government’s action of sub-classifying minorities and providing scholarships in the 80:20 ratio was legally unsustainable. The government was also directed to issue orders guaranteeing scholarships to members of notified minority communities on an equal basis.

The CM said if any recommendation of Paloli Mohammed Kutty Committee formed to implement Sachar Commission report are not implemented, necessary action will be taken. “The government has an open mind in this regard. It is always at the forefront to solve the problems being faced by minorities. However, the reason behind raising the issue now needs to be seriously examined,” he said.

Deputy Opposition leader P K Kunhalikutty said the present issue began after introducing the 80:20 ratio in the recommendations pertaining to backwardness of a single community. He said it was a mistake of the Paloli Committee as the Sachar Commission was constituted to study the backwardness of Muslim community.

However, Pinarayi reiterated that restructuring of the minority scholarship will not result in reduction in the amount of scholarship and number of beneficiaries. He made it clear that all those eligible for scholarship under the scheme would get it and to ensure the funds for the same, it has been decided to earmark an additional `6.25 crore. He said the UDF and LDF governments have been implementing the Paloli Committee report for years.

On setting up minority cells to implement measures for their welfare, the CM said a minority cell was created in 2008 which later became the minorities welfare department. The Muslim League legislators had come out openly against the government alleging that the Muslim community lost an exclusive scheme formulated based on the Sachar Committee recommendation due to government’s decision. The CM also said if there are any discrepancies in the Madrasa Welfare Fund, the complaint will be resolved soon.