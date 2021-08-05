STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Vaccinated Keralite moves HC for ‘third jab’ to keep Saudi job secure

He told TNIE that he was ready to get re-vaccinated as he wanted to secure his job in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Published: 05th August 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Girikumar Thekkan

Girikumar Thekkan

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Reflecting the predicament of thousands of expatriates stuck in India, an expat who worked in Saudi Arabia as a welder for the past eight years and received two doses of Covaxin in Kerala, has approached the High Court seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with the internationally-accepted Covishield vaccine. 

Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath, 50, of Sreekandapuram in Kannur, moved the court as Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia. As per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job. 

He told TNIE that he was ready to get re-vaccinated as he wanted to secure his job in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. “I have two girls, one pursuing degree and the other in Class X. I have no other source of income to meet their educational expenses,” he said.

However, getting a third dose is not possible at present as there is no option in the CoWIN website to book a slot for it. 

Manas P Hameed, Girikumar’s counsel, said his petition was adjourned to August 9 and the court had sought the Centre’s view on the matter. Girikumar said he returned to India due to the Covid second wave in Saudi Arabia in January. When the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the CoWIN portal using his passport details.

He said he got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later. “It was only after receiving Covaxin that I came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Many countries, including Saudi Arabia, consider those who have taken the vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech as unvaccinated. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, I would not have taken it. I never knew my decision would put my job abroad in jeopardy,” he said. 

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saudi arabia Keralite Kerala High Court COVID vaccine COVID 19
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp