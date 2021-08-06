ED should summon Kunhalikutty, not Thangal: KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former higher education minister KT Jaleel said the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing into the money laundering case involving the official accounts of Chandrika daily, should serve summons notice on Malappuram MLA PK Kunhalikutty, not IUML state chief Sayid Hyderali Shihab Thangal. Chandrika, the spreadsheet in Malayalam, is IUML’s mouthpiece.

The ED had issued summons notice on Thangal, who is the managing director of Muslim Printing and Publishing Company, the publishers of Chandrika, to appear before it on Friday for questioning. Jaleel said Thangal, who is suffering from health ailments, should not be summoned by the central agency as the real culprit in the money-laundering case is Kunhalikutty.