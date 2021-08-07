STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Air India to start Kochi-London direct flight from August 18

The AI 150/149 aircraft will arrive in Kochi at 03.45 am and will depart for London at 05.50 am on Wednesdays.

Published: 07th August 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the United Kingdom moving India from its Red to Amber list, a categorisation facilitating international travel during Covid time, Air India has decided to operate direct service to Heathrow from Kochi on Wednesdays starting August 18. In a bid to attract more European carriers, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to waive the parking and landing fee for carriers from Europe.

Kochi is the only international airport in the state which offers direct air connectivity to London. Air India will deploy Dreamliner category aircraft to operate service in this sector. The AI 150/149 aircraft will arrive in Kochi at 03.45 am and will depart for London at 05.50 am on Wednesdays.

“Connectivity to European countries has been a long-pending demand raised by the expats. We have waived parking and landing fees for the airlines operating direct services to London. The CIAL believes that this gesture will give an impetus for our efforts to attract carriers from other parts of the world. We hope that within a year, we will be able to host more foreign airlines,” said CIAL Managing Director S Suhas.

ALSO READ | 'Render unto Caesar...': Kerala HC says nuns and priests have to pay income tax

With the commencement of new flight to London, thousands of expats stranded due to Covid restrictions will be able to proceed to their destinations in India and the UK from August 18. The flight will take 10 hrs from Kochi to arrive in Heathrow. Entering the UK from places on the amber list requires three Covid-19 tests — the first, at least three days prior to departure; the second, on the day of arrival or before Day 2; and the third, on or after Day 8.

Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory. For UK nationals who are fully vaccinated, neither quarantine nor the eighth-day test is required. People who have been fully vaccinated in the United States and other European countries will not need to quarantine on arrival in England or take the eight-day test.

Meanwhile, the passenger departures to UAE from Kochi have gained momentum after the UAE authorities decided to accept Indians who comply with the guidelines. The Kochi airport started facilitating departure operations to the UAE on August 5.

As many as 450 passengers have flown to the UAE from CIAL till Friday. The airport scheduled six departure operations to UAE on Saturday and 600 passengers boarded the flights operated by Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air India Express operated services.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi-London flight Cochin-London flight Air India Air India Dreamliner Kochi-Heathrow flight
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp