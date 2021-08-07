Any material to prove role of foreign hands in ISRO espionage case?: Kerala HC asks CBI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the CBI whether there was any material to prove the involvement of foreign hands in framing false espionage cases against former ISRO scientists. The probe agency submitted that it registered the FIR in the case recently and the investigation in this regard is progressing. Justice Ashok Menon made the query when the anticipatory bail pleas of former Kerala Police and Intelligence Bureau officers came up for hearing.

Opposing the bail plea, S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General, who appeared for the CBI, submitted, “The CBI believes that it was a conspiracy hatched against the nation to derail the development of Cryogenic engine, which is crucial to our space programme. A false case was foisted at the behest of our enemy countries.”

The CBI submitted that if the anticipatory bail plea of the accused persons were allowed, it will affect the probe and crucial evidence will be lost. The CBI will not be able to interrogate them to find out who was the brain behind forging a case and maligning the ISRO.

The accused will not cooperate with the probe and they will not disclose anything. Hence, custodial interrogation is needed. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that the CBI is bringing the involvement of foreign hands to create an impression that this is a serious case and that there was no evidence to substantiate this.