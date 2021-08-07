STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man who couldn't take COVID vaccine due to allergy challenges Kerala govt's 'immunity passport'

The petitioner stated that the order issued under the Disaster Management Act discriminates between a vaccinated and unvaccinated person and thereby violates the fundamental right of the petitioner

Published: 07th August 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man who could not take the COVID-19 vaccine due to an allergy has approached the Kerala High Court challenging the government order mandating a vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative result for people to visit shops and other establishments in the state.

The petition was filed by Pauly Vadakkan of Annamanad in Thrissur. The petitioner approached a hospital to administer a test dose of the vaccine so that he can check for any allergic reactions and receive the vaccine if it is found safe for him. However, the hospital authorities rejected his request stating that they have not received any guidelines or directions from the state or the Centre regarding the administration of vaccines in drug allergic patients.

The government has issued an order stating that it would be mandatory for all those who are visiting shops and commercial establishments to be either vaccinated at least for one dose or have an RT-PCR negative certificate tested within 72 hours prior to such visits or those who have been infected and recovered from COVID-19 within one month of the visit.

ALSO READ: Immunity passport unlikely to stand legal scrutiny

The petitioner stated that the order issued under the Disaster Management Act discriminates between a vaccinated and unvaccinated person and thereby violates the fundamental right of the petitioner guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution of India. The restrictions imposed against unvaccinated persons are a clear violation of the fundamental right to life and livelihood. It was an undisputed fact that not even 50 per cent of the population in Kerala are vaccinated. Hence, the conditions stipulated in the order were arbitrary and unsustainable.

The government failed by not completing the vaccination and hence, unvaccinated citizens like the petitioner cannot be discriminated against arbitrarily for not taking the vaccine. The intervention of the court is needed in this issue and the petitioner sought to quash the order.

Justice PB Suresh Kumar will consider the petition on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine Thrissur
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp