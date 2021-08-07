Thangal letter adds new twist to Moyin Ali issue, Muslim League in a fix

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A letter purportedly written by IUML state president Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal entrusting his son Moyin Ali with the task of finding a solution to the crisis in Malayalam daily Chandrika has surfaced in the public domain even as the party is struggling to wriggle out of the imbroglio.

Moyin Ali’s outbursts against party national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty at a press meet on Thursday had landed the party in a fix. Some IUML leaders have stated that Moyin Ali had no role in the affairs of the party mouthpiece and his intervention at the press meet was unnecessary.

Moyin Ali had held Kunhalikutty responsible for the issues plaguing Chandrika and alleged that mishandling of party funds had led to the Enforcement Directorate issuing a notice to Hyderali Thangal. Hyderali Thangal’s letter, written on March 5, states that Moyin Ali has been given the charge of solving the issues related to Chandrika. It added that a solution should be arrived within a month after discussion with Sameer, the financial director of the daily.

The letter undermines the IUML leaders’ argument that Moyin Ali had no role in Chandrika. Sources said Moyin Ali has been overseeing the activities of Chandrika for over a year following his father’s instruction. The letter was issued when Sameer refused to hand over some documents to Moyin Ali, sources said.

League leaders to meet in Malappuram today

Meanwhile, IUML leaders are set to gather in Malappuram on Saturday to find a way out. Kunhalikutty had arrived there on Friday night and had initial consultations with party leaders. It is learnt that the opinion of the members of the Panakkad family will be sought before taking any further decision. Hyderali Thangal’s decision is expected to be crucial in defusing the crisis. Another family member, Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal is in Bihar to attend some functions.

Party acting state general secretary P M A Salam said that all issues will be discussed in the meeting. “All recent developments related to the party including the ED’s notice and Moyin Ali Thangal statements will be discussed in the meeting,” Salam told TNIE.Asked whether the party would take action against Moyin Ali, Salam said such matters could be revealed only after the meeting. Salam also defended Kunhalikutty saying no one in the party has the opinion that he mismanaged the funds of Chandrika daily.

Criticising Moyin Ali, Salam said all party leaders should act keeping the party’s decorum intact. “Opinions and suggestions should be conveyed in party meetings. Making statements against party leaders at a press meet is not the right practice. Hyder Ali Thangal’s son should not act like an instrument of the party’s enemies,” Salam added. At the same time, discontent is brewing among a section of party workers for inaction against IUML worker Rafi Puthiyakadavu, who had verbally abused Moyin Ali at the press meet. Rafi told media on Friday that he does not regret disrupting the press meet.