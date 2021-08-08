Muhamma panchayat’s ‘Onam bumper’ to tackle African snail menace 

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government introduced the ‘Onam bumper’ lottery to create ‘crorepaties’ and to ensure the exchequer remains healthy. Now, the Muhamma panchayat authorities in Alappuzha is offering the ‘jackpot’ for another reason -- to tackle the Giant African Snail menace.The panchayat has decided to provide 10 highest snail catchers with an ‘Onam bumper’ ticket each to draw the residents’ interest in the snail control initiative.

The ‘Onam bumper’ lottery, costing `300, carries a first prize of `12 crore and many other prizes ranging from `1 crore to `1,000. According to Latheesh B Chandran, member of ward 12 of Muhamma, the attack of the Giant African Snail is like locusts.“It is massively eating away the greenery and vegetables and disturbing human life in many parts of the state. The residents of our panchayat have been facing the menace for several years and the snail population has increased drastically of late. Hence, we have made the offer,” Latheesh said.

He said snails of all sizes are creeping in everywhere, even into houses.“We adopted various measures to tackle them. But their numbers are increasing by the day. As part of the second phase, we have introduced this competition. Every household can catch snails from 8.30pm to 9.30pm every day till August 10,” he said.

The snails caught should be put in saltwater overnight. “By morning, the snails will decay and only their shells will remain. The snail-catchers should put the dissolved water in a pit created on their premises. After the end of the competition period, we will count the number of shells and will give the lottery as the prize to the winners. The date of draw of the lottery is September 9,” Latheesh said.

The panchayat has introduced a one-year programme to eradicate the snail. In the first phase, all families were distributed salt to kill the snails. The next phases will be such that the menace is eradicated totally. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared the Giant African Snail (Achatina fulica) as one of the most invasive species in the world.