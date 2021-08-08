STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muhamma panchayat’s ‘Onam bumper’ to tackle African snail menace 

 The state government introduced the ‘Onam bumper’ lottery to create ‘crorepaties’ and to ensure the exchequer remains healthy.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Muhamma panchayat member Latheesh B Chandran collecting Giant African Snails from a house in Muhamma 

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government introduced the ‘Onam bumper’ lottery to create ‘crorepaties’ and to ensure the exchequer remains healthy. Now, the Muhamma panchayat authorities in Alappuzha is offering the ‘jackpot’ for another reason -- to tackle the Giant African Snail menace.The panchayat has decided to provide 10 highest snail catchers with an ‘Onam bumper’ ticket each to draw the residents’ interest in the snail control initiative.

The ‘Onam bumper’ lottery, costing `300, carries a first prize of `12 crore and many other prizes ranging from `1 crore to `1,000. According to Latheesh B Chandran, member of ward 12 of Muhamma, the attack of the Giant African Snail is like locusts.“It is massively eating away the greenery and vegetables and disturbing human life in many parts of the state. The residents of our panchayat have been facing the menace for several years and the snail population has increased drastically of late. Hence, we have made the offer,” Latheesh said.

He said snails of all sizes are creeping in everywhere, even into houses.“We adopted various measures to tackle them. But their numbers are increasing by the day. As part of the second phase, we have introduced this competition. Every household can catch snails from 8.30pm to 9.30pm every day till August 10,” he said. 

The snails caught should be put in saltwater overnight. “By morning, the snails will decay and only their shells will remain. The snail-catchers should put the dissolved water in a pit created on their premises. After the end of the competition period, we will count the number of shells and will give the lottery as the prize to the winners. The date of draw of the lottery is September 9,” Latheesh said.

The panchayat has introduced a one-year programme to eradicate the snail. In the first phase, all families were distributed salt to kill the snails. The next phases will be such that the menace is eradicated totally.  The International Union for Conservation of Nature has declared the Giant African Snail (Achatina fulica) as one of the most invasive species in the world. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
African snail Muhamma
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp