Thrissur: Time frame to be set for second tunnel at Kuthiran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will set a specific time frame for the completion of the work on the second tunnel at Kuthiran in Thrissur district, Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said. The minister was speaking to mediapersons here after a high-level meeting to assess the construction work of the tunnel on Saturday.

“A meeting will be convened in the first week of September and a chart of activities to be carried out every two weeks will be prepared. The work will be reviewed at regular intervals,” said Riyas.

“Safety work needs to be completed at the top of the tunnel. Concreting at the top and bottom, construction of ducts for drainage, cabling work, construction of handrails, installation of lights, fire extinguishers, CCTV cameras, SOS phones and speakers, and painting and road marking are to be completed. The tunnel road needs to be connected to the existing national highway,” said Riyas. He said the aim is to complete the second tunnel in a timely manner.