G Sudhakaran’s new poem kicks up row

In the complaint, they alleged that Sudhakaran was inactive during the campaigning and tried to defeat the LDF candidate. 

Published: 09th August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:11 AM

Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran

Kerala Minister G Sudhakaran (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: While the CPM party commission appointed to examine the failure of former works minister G Sudhakaran in the campaigning to the assembly election is in the process of collecting evidence, a poem by the senior leader has ignited a controversy.

The new poem Nettavum Kottavum (Gain and loss), published in the latest issue of a vernacular magazine, sought to emphasise indirectly on his rivals’ attacks on him. The poem concludes with a possible pointer to the end of his political career. 

The lines allude to Sudhakaran having done all the hard work, but without any gratitude in return. He appears to be saying he fulfilled his responsibilities which people can evaluate, and mentions the arrival of newcomers, hinting at his retirement from active politics. 

The two-member commission — comprising CPM state secretariat members Elamaram Karim and K J Thomas — arranged a sitting in the Alappuzha CPM office last week to collect evidence against Sudhakaran’s failures, as alleged by Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam and others.

In the complaint, they alleged that Sudhakaran was inactive during the campaigning and tried to defeat the LDF candidate. The commission is yet to submit its report to the state committee. Sudhakaran had also alleged that the CPM district leadership was trying to corner him and the complaint was a planned one.

