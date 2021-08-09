STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Plan for strict monitoring of home care patients by PHCs to reduce COVID deaths

However, health experts pointed out practical difficulties in implementing the new guidelines.

Published: 09th August 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department plans to actively monitor the Covid patients in home isolation after it has been found that even those in the high-risk category skip timely treatment.

It has issued guidelines to use the nearest public health centres (PHCs) to monitor the conditions of the patients under home care with the help of timely blood sample investigations.

The delay in approaching hospitals is resulting in complications and deaths, thereby putting a question mark on the home care system which has helped in preventing the patient load in hospitals.

The department made the plan as part of reducing the mortality rate.

The state has been encouraging home care for Covid patients and over 90% of the people infected are in home isolation. But it has also raised concern as home isolation resulted in infecting other members in the family.

The new guidelines also assume significance after a central team dispatched to monitor the Covid situation in the state reported negligence in the monitoring of Covid patients in home isolation.

The new plan involves PHCs to ensure blood investigations to check the severity of disease and it is done by checking inflammation, clots, signs of damage to body tissues and the body’s capacity to use oxygen.

“Blood investigations should be done on the seventh day from the onset of symptoms to identify progression to the hyperinflammatory stage in patients with high-risk factors who continue to be in home care. Those without risk factors in home care but with fever for more than five days should also be facilitated to do blood investigations and get hospitalised,” said the new guidelines.

However, health experts pointed out practical difficulties in implementing the new guidelines.

Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Gopikumar P said people take the risk of avoiding treatment even if they belong to the riskier category. According to him, the delay has contributed to some of the Covid deaths in the state.

”We have effectively implemented home isolation in the first and second waves of Covid. Though the system has been effective in treatment in 85% of the cases, there are riskier categories of people who approach the hospital only after their condition worsens. By then, we lose the crucial time to treat the disease. There are also practical difficulties in the collection and testing of blood samples. The resources should be improved to effectively implement the guidelines,” said Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) president G S Vijayakrishnan.There are only a few government labs that conduct tests such as D-dimer (to detect the presence of blood clot).

New guidelines

  • PHCs empowered to monitor home care monitoring clusters.

  • Blood tests on high-risk patients for inflammation, clots, signs of damage to body tissues and capacity of body to use oxygen on seventh day from onset of symptoms.

  • Blood investigation for those without high risk if fever lasts for more than five days.

  • Those with risk factors should be encouraged to get hospitalised.

Limitations

  • Lack of resources in collecting and testing samples of people in peripheral areas.

  • Testing facilities concentrated at district headquarters.

  • Large number of samples sent from peripheral areas would result in delay in results.

  • Testing costly Rs 2,000-3,000) at private labs.

Challenges

  • Lax home isolation causes further spread within families.

  • Reluctance to get tested, seek treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public health centres COVID
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp