Kozhikode gold smuggling: ‘Conspiracy to kill officer’

MALAPPURAM: The police team probing the Kozhikode gold smuggling case, which led to the accident at Ramanattukkara in June, has unearthed a conspiracy by a Koduvally gang member to kill one of the investigating officers.Kondotty DySP K Ashraf told TNIE that a police officer attached with Thamarassery station was the gang’s target. “Riyas alias Kunhooth, a member of the Koduvally gold smuggling gang, conspired to kill the officer. Messages related to the conspiracy were recovered from his phone,” said Ashraf. The Karipur police have registered a separate case against Riyas for conspiring to murder the officer.
