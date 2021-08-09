STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moyin Ali gets more support within IUML

League leaders say Ali’s efforts aimed at democratising party, maintain there is room for discussions in outfit

Moyin Ali

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Support is pouring in from different sections within the IUML for Panakkad Syed Moyin Ali Thangal whose tirades against party strongman P K Kunhalikutty have continued to create ripples. His efforts are viewed as part of a move to ‘democratise’ the party at various levels.

IUML state secretary K M Shaji wrote on Facebook on Sunday that the events unfolding in the party are ‘the activation of democracy.’ “Criticism and dissent are part of democracy which is getting activated. This is what is happening the Muslims League,” he said in the Facebook post.  Referring ostensibly to a lack of democracy in CPM, he said those who eliminate voices of dissent physically and morally will not understand the process. “What is coming out of the party (IUML) are not the sighs of those who are confined within an iron wall, but an expression of freedom,” he said.

Shaji was among those who actively campaigned against taking any action against Moyin Ali at the leaders’ meet of the party in Malappuram on Saturday. He is leant to have apprised the leadership that any action against Moyin Ali will have serious repercussions.  Another state secretary, M K Muneer too supported Ali indirectly by saying that free expression of ideas will be beneficial to the party. He told reporters there is no concentration of power in one person in the party. “If there was such a thing, the discussions would not have happened,” he said.

“The party has decided to discuss all the issues raised from different corners. A sub-committee has been constituted for the purpose. The sub-committee will fix the agenda for the next meeting of the working committee, which is a constitutional body,” he said.Muneer did not respond directly when asked whether Kunhalikutty was sidelined at the leaders’ meet. “Different opinions will be raised at a meeting. It  shouldn’t be construed as someone getting sidelined. What matters is the outcome of the talks,” he said.  

Later, Shaji added another post saying his earlier one was misinterpreted by vested interests. “There are enough room for discussions and debates in the party,” he said, adding that everyone in IUML will move forward unitedly. “The decisions taken yesterday are the result of the higher democratic values shown by the Panakkad family and leaders including Kunhalikutty,” Shaji said. 

MLA K P A Majeed claimed the news that there were differences of opinion at the leaders’ meeting is completely baseless. He told reporters there was no move at the meeting to isolate Kunhalikutty. “There was unanimity at the meeting that what Moyin Ali said was against the interests of the party. The meeting had a single-point agenda, to decide the nature of action against him. No other issues were discussed. The news that appeared in the media is intended to malign the image of the party,” he said.

