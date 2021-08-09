STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Subdued performance of Kalyan Jewellers made investors poorer by Rs 2,070 crore

Kalyan Jewellers share is trading at Rs 67 per share vs the IPO price of Rs 87 per share

Published: 09th August 2021 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Jewellers

A Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the boom in recent initial public offerings (IPOs), shares of Thrissur-headquartered Kalyan Jewellers are still trading at a discount of 23.10 per cent even after four months of its listing. The shares of the jeweller, which was priced at Rs 87 apiece, closed at Rs 66.90/share on Monday.

To put in perspective, BSE's IPO index has given a return of 57.60 per cent year-to-date, and an eye-popping 119.46 per cent in the last 12 months. The stock markets in general are also on a bull run. The bellwether stock indices of Nifty and Sensex have shot up by 44.98 per cent and 43.13 per cent respectively in the last 12 months.

The subdued performance of Kalyan Jewellers has made investors poorer by Rs 2,070.40 crore, going by the market capitalisation of the company. At the IPO price, Kalyan Jewellers was valued at Rs 8,961.46 crore. At Monday's stock price, the market capitalisation of the company has come down to Rs 6,891.05 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers' Rs 1,175 crore IPO in March was subscribed by over 2.5 times. Some of the IPOs which have caught the investors' eye after the listing include Zomato (up 51% from the offer price), Rolex Rings (up 38.78%) and Tatva Chintan Pharma (up 95%).

Company officials were unavailable for comments.

In a recent report, Axis Capital, however, said the company's "strong brand, hyperlocal strategy and accelerated store expansion place Kalyan well to capitalise on industry tailwind of the shift to organised players."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers Kalyan Jewellers shares
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp