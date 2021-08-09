STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tribal people stage stir after chieftain, son held forcibly in Kerala

Meanwhile, the state human rights commission has registered a case suo motu in this incident.

Published: 09th August 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

The march taken out by the Adivasi Action Council to the Sholayur police station to protest the arrest of their mooppan on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The use of force by the police in their bid to arrest the ooru mooppan (tribal leader) of the Vattuluki hamlet in Sholayur panchayat, Choriya mooppan, 65, and his son, V S Murugan, 44, led to large-scale protests from local people. The video of the police action appeared on the visual media.

The tribals alleged that the police had resorted to highhandedness and arrested the duo forcibly. They said the 17-year-old son of Murugan was also beaten up by the police. The police had acted on a complaint by a neighbour, Kurunthachalam, who has been admitted to the hospital with a head injury.

Three days ago, Kurunthachalam filed the complaint that Murugan and his son had attacked him. It was based on this complaint that the police arrived at the hamlet to arrest Murugan and his father. But local residents including women resisted it.

Members of the Adivasi Action Council and Mooppans Council and Thaikula Sangham woman activists subsequently staged a protest before the Sholayur police station. The leaders said the issue could have been settled amicably by summoning members of both families to the police station. Instead, the police raided the village and behaved harshly with local residents and roughed up even women.The protest was later shifted to the office of the Assistant Superintendent of Police in Agali.

A video grab of the police action at Vattuluki hamlet in Sholayur panchayat

P V Suresh, chairman of the Adivasi Action Council, told TNIE that Kurunthachalam had attacked Rajamani, wife of Murugan, three days ago which led to the incidents. He said they staged a march to the Sholayur police station to protest against the police action and later to the ASP’s office. He said that ASP Padam Singh assured them that he would institute an inquiry.

The police personnel, on the other hand, stated that they had to use force after the local residents tried to prevent the arrest of Choriya mooppan and his son. The duo refused to board the jeep when asked to do so.

Meanwhile, the state human rights commission has registered a case suo motu in this incident.The commission member K Baijunath directed the district police chief to conduct an enquiry and file the report within 15 days. The contents of the report will be considered at the next sitting to be held in Palakkad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sholayur panchayat Choriya mooppan
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp