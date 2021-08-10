Won’t allow anyone to fish in troubled waters: IUML leader

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim League leader Panakkad Syed Moyin Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday said that he does not hold personal grudge against anyone and would work unitedly to strengthen the party.



“The party is supreme,” said Moyin Ali in a Facebook post, his first reaction after the leaders’ meet said his behaviour at the press conference in Kozhikode was against the tradition of the Panakkad family.

The meeting had also entrusted IUML supremo and Moyin Ali’s father Panakkad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal to take ‘appropriate action’ against the young leader.While addressing a news conference last Thursday, Moyin Ali had said that IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty was responsible for the financial mismanagement in the party that led to the crisis in Chandrika.

“Do not have personal grudge against anyone. Will work unitedly for strengthening the party,” he wrote. Moyin Ali said he “will not encourage anyone who is trying to fish in troubled waters”. “First priority now is my father’s health,” he said.

‘IUML sincerely trying to find solution to ‘Chandrika’ issue’

Meanwhile, IUML acting state general secretary P M A Salam said Hyder Ali Thangal had entrusted Moyin Ali with the task of finding a solution to the financial problems in ‘Chandrika’ within a month. “But Moyin Ali failed to accomplish the task,” he said.Admitting that there are financial issues in ‘Chandrika’, Salam told a press conference on Monday that the party is sincerely trying to find a way out. “We did a subscription drive and the money thus collected was put in the daily’s account. But it was alleged that the amount was unaccounted money,” he said.

Salam said it is true that Kunhalikutty has been managing the party fund for the past 40 years. “But he did it so only after discussing at the high-power committee of the party,” he said.At the same time, the sub-committee formed by the party to fix the agenda for the next working committee meeting is likely to discuss the issues raised Moyin Ali. Sources told TNIE that some of the members have decided to raise the issue at the meeting of the committee scheduled to held on August 14. IUML state secretaries K M Shaji and P M Sadiq Ali, who are the vocal supporters Moyin Ali, are members of the committee, which was formed to prepare the road map for the party taking into consideration the recent allegations.