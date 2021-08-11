STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

20% rise in lung cancer cases reported at Amrita post lockdown

Doctors at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences here have observed a 20% rise in the number of lung cancer patients reporting at the hospital as compared to the pre-Covid lockdown period.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Doctors at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences here have observed a 20% rise in the number of lung cancer patients reporting at the hospital as compared to the pre-Covid lockdown period. Of these, 50% have reached advanced stages as they had ignored the symptoms. Around 70% of them did not visit the hospital despite having active symptoms such as cough and mild breathing issues.

Dr Tinku Joseph K, chief of interventional pulmonology at the hospital, said at a media conference on Tuesday that lung cancer detection rates had significantly reduced during the lockdown period. “After  the restrictions were lifted, we observed a substantial surge in the number of patients visiting our OPD with advanced stages of lung cancer. Of all lung cancer patients who came to us, 70% said they had active symptoms like cough and mild breathing difficulty, but they were reluctant to visit hospitals due to the fear of getting Covid infection. Hence, we have seen a 20% rise in the number of lung cancer patients now as compared to pre-lockdown period.”

According to the National Cancer Registry of India, 27% of lung cancer cases had tobacco consumption as the main cause. Staying away from smoking and having a regular exercise routine can go a long way in preventing lung cancer. “The lack of a reliable lung cancer screening programm made the situation worse during Covid for lung cancer patients. A  significant number of people in India are smokers. We feel there is a pressing need for a structured lung cancer screening programme,” said Dr Wesley M Jose, clinical associate professor, Department of Medical Oncology and Hematology, AIMS. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown lung cancer
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp