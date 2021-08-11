STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

374 sq km of Kerala’s coastal land may submerge by 2130: IPCC

Sea level may rise by 1m in next 109 years, says report.Thrissur, Ekm, Alappuzha and Kottayam will be hit the worst.Immediate action required, say experts

Published: 11th August 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which has warned of steep rise in sea level over the next century, has given an indication of Kerala coast’s vulnerability to inundation. According to the sea-level projection tool prepared by NASA based on the indicators provided by IPCC, sea level may rise by 0.11m by 2030. By 2100, it will have risen by 0.71m and by 2150, it would be up by 1.24m. 

This is how it will impact us: According to scientists, a 1m rise in sea level will see the state losing 374 sq km of coastal land, including Kuttanad in Alappuzha. As per the projection, 150sqkm of land in Thrissur, 116 sqkm in Alappuzha, 88 sqkm in Kottayam and 20 sqkm in Ernakulam district will be submerged by 2130.

The IPCC report says climate change is affecting the severity and frequency of extreme weather events, from heatwaves and droughts to floods and storms. Coastal areas will see continuous rise in sea level throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas, besides coastal erosion. Extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years can happen every year by the end of the century.

“The IPCC report indicates the fundamental threat to Kerala. Being a coastal state, Kerala is most vulnerable, with a high density of population at high risk from the impacts of climate change, grave coastal erosion, frequent floods, acute droughts, coastal waters with high salinity ingress, health risks, threat to agriculture and jeopardised biodiversity,” said National Centre for Earth Science Studies scientist K K Ramachandran. 

Stressing on the need to revisit the document on Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change prepared by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, he said the state should immediately adopt adaptation and mitigation measures, as well as assess physical and social vulnerabilities based on scientific principles.  

“We should adapt climate-resilient coastal development, water management and river-basin settings through best practices,” said Ramachandran. “Until we move towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient development, our future is doomed. If we don’t act now, climate change can affect the welfare of the state,” he said.

NASA’S PROJECTION
12 cities will submerge by 0.49ft to 2.7ft by the end of 21st century. They are Kochi, Kandla, Okha, Bhavnagar, Mumbai, Mormugao, Mangaluru, Paradip, Khidirpur, Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Thoothukudi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPCC Coastal States Kerala coast global warming climate change
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp