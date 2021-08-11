STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM to observe Independence Day for the first time by hoisting tricolour

In an apparent bid to counter the Sangh Parivar’s nationalistic claims, the CPM for the first time in its history will observe Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at party offices.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:43 AM

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to counter the Sangh Parivar’s nationalistic claims, the CPM for the first time in its history will observe Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at party offices. The three-day party central committee meeting that ended on Sunday took the decision, based on a proposal from its West Bengal unit. 

The move comes after the Left realised that the saffron party and Parivar outfits have been trying to take complete ownership of the concept of nationalism, and an attempt is on to portray its critics as anti-national forces. Keeping this in mind, the party decided to celebrate the day by hoisting the national flag and organise various campaigns. It further gains political significance as political rivals have been accusing the Left of trying to sabotage nationalist values.  

Curiously the undivided Communist party had once raised the slogan ‘Ye Azadi Jhuta Hain’ (This independence is false). The Left patriarchs of the undivided Communist Party of India had come out stating that freedom in its current form would be of no help to the working class.

“The occasion of 75th Independence day would be used to expose the RSS and BJP, both of which have played no role in the Indian freedom struggle and have been functioning with an agenda to shatter the secular democratic fabric of India,” said the CPM state secretariat in a statement. 

