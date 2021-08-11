STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E bull jet YouTubers granted bail in RTO office ruckus case

They have been granted bail on the condition that they should remit Rs 3,500 each as compensation for destroying public property.

Published: 11th August 2021

Ebin Varghese and Libin Varghese

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Brothers and E bull jet YouTubers Ebin Varghese and Libin Varghese of Kiliyanthara arrested by Kannur Town police on Monday for barging into the office of the Regional Transport Officer here and disrupting its functioning were granted bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

They have been granted bail on the condition that they should remit Rs 3,500 each as compensation for destroying public property. The court had asked the RTO officials to submit the details regarding the losses incurred due to the commotion created by the brothers in the office on Monday.

The prosecution argued that if the duo who had destroyed public property was granted bail, it would send a wrong message out to the public. However, the brothers said they were ready to pay for the damage they had caused in the office in their bail application. Considering this, the court decided to grant them bail.

On Monday, Ebin and Libin reached the RTO’s office in the morning and created dramatic scenes as around 20 others calling themselves as their fans too joined them. As things went out of control, the RTO officials informed the police and, based on their complaint that the brothers had disrupted the functioning of office and threatened them, the police booked the duo and arrested them.

Meanwhile, Kannur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said they have registered cases against two persons who had called for a riot through social media following the arrest of Ebin and Libin.
 He also said the visuals of the brothers driving their modified vehicle dangerously through roads of Bihar would be handed over to the police in that state.  The brothers had tried to create an impression on others that their vehicle was an ambulance by making some alterations, said Ilango. They did not stop even at the toll plazas.

