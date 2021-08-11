Illegal modifications: Over 8k vehicles fined in past one-and-half years

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even if the supporters of E bull jet were to claim that the motor vehicles department (MVD) decision to impound the ‘jazzed-up’ vehicle belonging to the vlogger brothers was biased, the facts prove otherwise. Over the past one-and-a-half year, the MVD had initiated action against more than 8,000 vehicles for carrying out illegal modifications.

According to the information sourced from the department, 3,726 cases had been registered in this regard in 2020 and 5,314 cases, so far this year. These include the action taken against film stars for illegal alterations made to their ‘caravans’(recreational vehicles or camper vans). During this period, the department imposed fines amounting to Rs 4.48 crore on those who illegally altered their vehicles. However, the department could collect only 20 per cent of the total fine and the rest is under process or before the court.

“This is not the first time that the MVD has taken a vehicle into custody for illegal alteration. A vehicle which poses a threat to other vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to ply. There are rules that need to be followed. Structural alteration will not be allowed,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.

According to him, several ‘caravans’ of actors were also seized and hefty fines imposed. “ Following the notice served on them, many of them made the corrections and presented them before MVD. If the same vehicle were to be involved in accidents, the MVD will be held responsible. So, how can we choose to look the other way? The rules have to be followed,” he added.