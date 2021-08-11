STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Popular Finance scam: ED on trail of hawala links

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested Popular Finance MD Thomas Daniel and his daughter and CEO Rinu Mariam, is tracing the investments and deposits they made abroad.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Popular Finance MD Thomas Daniel, daughter, and CEO Rinu Mariam being produced before the PMLA Special Court in Kochi. Rinu got interim bail till August 13, while Thomas was remanded | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested Popular Finance MD Thomas Daniel and his daughter and CEO Rinu Mariam, is tracing the investments and deposits they made abroad. The ED suspects the lion’s share of the money from deposits and loans taken after mortgaging the gold pledged by its customers for loans were diverted to Australia and Dubai through hawala channels.

On Monday, the agency questioned the father-daughter duo for over six hours after which their arrest was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Popular Finance was a Ranni-based non-banking finance company (NBFC) operational since 1965. It had branches across Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

It had collected over Rs 2,000 crore from tens of thousands of investors promising higher returns. However, when depositors tried to withdraw their money following the Covid crisis, the firm failed to pay the returns and closed down its branches. Thomas Daniel, his wife Prabha and three children were arrested last year. The  High Court then directed the CBI to take over the probe.

“The current assets and deposits are worth a little less than Rs 125 crore. It is revealed in our and police investigation that several investments were made by the accused in Australia and Dubai. We suspect the money was sent abroad via hawala channels. This is under investigation,” an ED official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Popular Finance scam Popular Finance Enforcement Directorate PMLA
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp