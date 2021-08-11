STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SI suspended for attacking 40-year-old man just after Pinarayi defends police

Principal SI Vimal S was suspended for brutally caning Shibu Kumar U V, a car showroom employee, at Kariyil Ramachandran Nagar on Sunday.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The charges of police high-handedness are nothing but ‘coloured lies’ and levying penalties on the public is not a major crime, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly on Tuesday even as he lauded the selfless service rendered by the police force during these trying times.

However, barely hours after the chief minister’s ringing endorsement  of the state police, a sub-inspector of Kazhakoottam police was suspended for attacking a 40-year-old man for allegedly breaching the Covid protocol. This literally blew away the defence the CM put up for the police, who have been fending off accusations of high-handedness and orchestrating penalty overdrive. 

Principal SI Vimal S was suspended for brutally caning Shibu Kumar U V, a car showroom employee, at Kariyil Ramachandran Nagar on Sunday. Shibu was standing near the entrance to his residential colony when he was targeted. Shibu suffered injuries on his back and arm and had to receive medical treatment to alleviate the pain. But what affected Shibu the most was the mental trauma resulting from the incident.

“The attack came out of the blue. The cops came in a car and went berserk. One of the officers caned me, while the others showered abuse. The trauma it inflicted will haunt me,” he said.

Shibu said that he was a member of the Residents’ Association and the cops tried to tarnish his image saying that he was engaged in anti-social activities.  “I don’t drink and I am not an anti-social. But they tried to portray me like that  to cover up their mistake,” he added.

V Kunjumon, who was fined  by Mannanthala police on Sunday, as he went out to get cooked rice for performing obsequies for his deceased parents on ‘Karkkidaka Vavu’, wondered whether he is actually living in a democratic society.Since he was alone at home, Kunjumon had gone out to buy the cooked rice when he was slapped with a  Rs 2,000- fine. Later, when he showed the food packet to the policemen, they reduced the fine to Rs 500.

“I felt bad on seeing the manner in which the police treated the public. A woman, who was going to attend a funeral, was also blocked by the cops. She was in tears, but they did not listen to her ,” he said. Kunjumon strictly adheres to Covid protocol, uses a double mask and goes out only for work. But even that sanity did not kept him safe from the cops.

CASES RAINING CATS AND DOGS
From May 8 to August 4, Kerala Police registered around 17.75 lakh cases under various provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act 
Total fine mobilised will be in the range of C125 crore to C150 crore 
T’Puram Rural, Kollam City and Kollam Rural top list in the number of cases registered 

Total cases registered and their nature under Epidemic Diseases Act 

 May
No masks: 2,60,511
Jumping quarantine: 1,333
Vehicles seized: 40,195
Arrests: 33,664
Crowding, not following social distancing etc: 80,964
 June
No masks: 3,00,785
Jumping quarantine: 1,000
Vehicles seized: 80,926
Arrests: 46,691
Crowding, not following social distancing etc: 1,38,220
 July
No masks: 4,34,650
Jumping quarantine: 2,959
Vehicles seized: 96,409
Arrests: 46,560
Crowding, not following social distancing etc: 2,20,227
 August (till 4)
No masks: 77,903
Jumping quarantine: 628
Vehicles seized: 17,523
Arrests: 5,871
Crowding, not following social distancing etc-30,741

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Police
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp