Customised 'vax T-shirts' leave a good impression, sell like hotcakes in Kerala

When life throws lemons at you, you make lemonade.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:37 AM

A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Malappuram.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When life throws lemons at you, you make lemonade. This is exactly what Malappuram native Faizal Imperial did to turn his life around during the pandemic. 

Barely a week after he opened his shop, which had been lying idle for several months, Faizal’s customised T-shirts, displaying vaccination details, are selling like hot-cakes, especially among youngsters.  

The T-shirts are printed at his shop-cum-printing press — Imperial Press — at Kottapadi in Malappuram. He says he came up with the idea to print the T-shirts after the government made it mandatory for people to produce vaccination certificates whenever they visited shops and other establishments. So far, he has sold 1,000 such T-shirts across the state. 

“I have been flooded with orders ever since the shop opened for business last week,” said the 46-year old Faizal. Those who wish to avail the customised T-shirt should send her/his vaccination certificate in PDF format through Whatsapp.  “The cost of each T-shirt is `250. It is available in several colours,” he said.

