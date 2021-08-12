Kerala man fined Rs 1,000, later asked to pay Rs 31,000 for Covid protocol violation

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The state government is facing criticism inside and outside the assembly for penalising Covid-hit people citing restrictions, but more incidents are coming out.

In Wayanad, a Gulf returnee has allegedly been asked to pay Rs 31,000 for violating Covid protocol and not wearing a helmet.

The family of Ashraf Ahammed K said he had gone out to buy household items on his motorcycle in May 2020, when the police stopped him for getting out during the time of lockdown.

He was asked to pay Rs 500. Ashraf told the police that he was an expatriate who had lost his job and should be excused for once as he was not carrying any additional money with him.

An argument followed and Ashraf was taken to the police station, but was released after slapping him with a fine of Rs 1,000.

Recently, Ashraf got a summons from the First Class Magistrate Court 2, Mananthavady, asking him to pay Rs 31,000. To his dismay, he found that he was charged under many more sections.

Ashraf approached the court on Monday seeking permission to pay the fine in installments citing the financial situation of his family, which includes his wife and three children.

MVD VIOLATIONS

The police said Ashraf was asked to pay Rs 1,000 to release his two-wheeler. The violations of Motor Vehicles Department rules were added after examining the offence.