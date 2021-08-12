Strict action to prevent attacks on women by jilted lovers: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state police will take stringent action to prevent attacks on women by jilted lovers. He told the assembly that the police will also take measures to prevent the smuggling of guns into the state.

The CM’s comments came in the backdrop of the murder of dental student Manasa P V, who was shot dead by her stalker Rakhil using a pistol that he source from Bihar, at Kothamangalam in Kochi last month.

“Those permitted to possess firearms will be prosecuted if they commit a criminal offence,” said Pinarayi.

He said the effectiveness of the police probe was evident in the murder case. “The police arrested the persons from Bihar who helped the killer get the gun to execute the crime,” he said.

On complaints related to the safety of girls, it has been directed to register and hand over the same to the police station concerned within 24 hours for investigation without considering a station’s jurisdiction, Pinarayi said. Complaints will be received directly at the complainants’ residence, he said. He also called on people’s representatives not to attend weddings in which dowry was exchanged.

He said dowry-related complaints are made only at a particular stage in life. “Until then, everything happens with the agreement between the two sides. That many dowry-related matters and complaints lead to physical abuse and murder is an extremely serious matter,” said the CM.

CHILDREN AND PITFALLS OF CYBERSPACE

CM Pinarayi Vijayan warned against the extensive danger lurking in the cyberspace and said more people were trying to trap children of certain ages over the internet.

“It is not enough to consider such incidents as cybercrime only. Children need psychological relief from such things. The government will pay more attention to this. Strict action will be taken against those trying to endanger girls,” he said.

“Detailed discussions are required to prepare more stringent laws. Observations by courts on such matters also need to be considered,” he said. The CM said the government can act within the limits of existing cyber laws only and cannot formulate a new law.