STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Voluntary Covid testing likely to dip under new criterion for restrictions in Kerala

266 wards in 52 local bodies where WIPR is above 10 are already under stringent curbs

Published: 12th August 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The hesitancy among the public to undergo testing is likely to increase as the government is set to add more locations under stringent control from Thursday. The new criterion for imposing lockdown is based on density of positive cases and the low number of testing could make a difference to the classification of the area.Already, 266 wards in 52 local bodies where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10 are under stringent restrictions. This is set to change as the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority revises the list to include all wards where the WIPR is above 8. 

The health experts have been complaining about the hesitancy of the public in testing and increasing spread within families. They have also warned that the voluntary testing would be lower under the WIPR-based system. The private labs which contribute to the total testing numbers are already witnessing a decline in demand. “Earlier, people in the contact list used to approach us for testing because they wanted to ensure safety. But only those who require a negative test result for travel purposes go to a private lab now,” said Medical Laboratory Owners’ Association state secretary Bejoy V Thomas.

In view of the increasing spread of infection, the state government has decided to increase the vigil during Onam season. However, the health experts said the dependence on a single parameter (percentage of positives) for imposing lockdowns would encourage the tendency to skip testing. They suggested multiple parameters such as the number of seriously ill patients and hospital occupancy to impose stricter curbs for effective containment.

“If we just depend on cases per 1,000, people with symptoms may not go for testing so that the cases per million stay low,” said immunologist and public health expert Dr Padmanabha Shenoy. He suggested a composite method that includes ICU occupancy, week-on-week growth rate and TPR along with cases per 1,000 people. “In the TPR-based method, conducting more tests will help a panchayat reduce the rate and open up. But under the WIPR method, low testing could help it to open up.

However, it will not be that easy for local bodies to make such manipulations,” said Dr Anish T S, member of the Covid management committee and assistant professor at the Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr KP Aravindan, pathologist and member of the expert committee on Covid management, said TPR should not be the sole criterion to assess the pandemic situation in the state. He recommended the use of indicators such as the number of seriously ill patients due to Covid as an effective measure to assess the situation. The number of Covid patients admitted in ICUs was 2,075 and on ventilator support 817 on Wednesday. It was 1,980 and 777, respectively, on Tuesday.

NEW METHOD

WIPR is calculated based on the density of infection (number of positives per 1,000 people) in a 
region in a week.
The revision will be made  every week based on 
the WIPR.
The state switched from TPR-based lockdown to WIPR-based curbs on Aug  5

GOVT TO TIGHTEN VIGIL AHEAD OF ONAM 
In view of the increasing spread of infection, the state government has decided to increase the vigil during Onam season. However, the health experts said the dependence on a single parameter (percentage of positives) for imposing lockdowns would encourage the tendency to skip testing

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid testing COVID 19 COVID cases Kerala
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp