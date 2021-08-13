Side effect? 18-year-old girl dies of haemorrhage in Kerala, relatives blame Covishield

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: An 18-year-old girl, a native of Cherukole, died of intracerebral haemorrhage at a private hospital here on Thursday.

Pathanamthitta District Medical Officer (DMO) A L Sheeja said she has sought an inquiry report after the relatives of the girl raised a suspicion that her health worsened after she received the first dose of Covishield on July 28.

The DMO said Reproductive and Child Health Care Officer R Santhosh will submit the report.

“We will conduct an inquiry if anybody died here within 28 days after receiving the vaccine. We have also directed to conduct an autopsy of the body,” said Dr Sheeja.

Santhosh said he is awaiting the autopsy report.

“The girl died due to intracerebral haemorrhage. So far, we haven’t confirmed whether she died due to the after-effect of vaccination. She received vaccination from a private hospital in Kochi on July 28. But her relatives suspect that she died because of the after-effect of vaccination,” he said.

“After getting the autopsy report and medical records from the hospital where she underwent treatment, we will submit a report,” he said.