STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts

Even those who underwent treatment at homes due to mild symptoms can develop lung complications.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Much like a tsunami battering the best coastal defences, a Covid infection can wreak havoc on the human body. Persistent breathlessness, cough, chest pain, fever, and recurrent infections, including pneumonia, even after the infection is overcome, can leave one’s respiratory system crippled.

While a majority of such cases can be cured through medications, there are certain patients who would benefit greatly from surgical intervention, say experts.

So far, more than 36 lakh people have been infected with Covid in Kerala, and more than 18,000 deaths recorded officially.

According to experts, many lung complications can be triggered during the post-Covid phase, including lung fibrosis, bronchiectasis, empyema, bullae, pulmonary infarction, and cavities.

“For up to weeks and sometimes even months after testing negative, people are left with persistent symptoms. Those patients with post-Covid lung complications, seen as specifically localised infections in CT scans, can undergo early surgery and recover. Currently, there is no data available on patients who require surgery. Scientists, researchers, and the medical world is still learning about the novel coronavirus and its treatment. Not many are aware of the possibility of surgery. However, some cases that we have attended to and found fit for surgery, underwent surgeries successfully,” said Dr Nasser Yusuf, cardiothoracic surgeon in Kochi . 

In one such case, a 52-year-old native of Beypore in Kozhikode with empyema (a condition in which pus gathers in the area between the lungs and the inner surface of the chest wall) recovered after surgery. 

According to doctors, months of reliance on antibiotics, discomfort, and risk of further deterioration due to the underlying issues, as well as money spent on medications, can be saved through surgery.

“Medical intervention, identifying the infection and complications at the right time, and knowing what to do about them are the key factors in saving a patient. Even a common man should be able to understand his options, rather than giving up at an early stage,” said Dr Nasser.

It is not only patients admitted for Covid treatment at hospitals who are at risk. Even those who underwent treatment at homes due to mild symptoms can develop lung complications.

“The symptoms will be the same for all lung complications. Lung fibrosis leading to breathlessness is one of the common symptoms. Subsequent to the viral infection, bacterial infections pose a large threat. Earlier, when respiratory complications such as cavities, bullae, and empyema were observed, surgeries were performed. Why not do the same when such cases are triggered by Covid?” asked Dr Nasser. 

“For the surgery, preferably, the patient must have tested negative at least two weeks prior. The patient should be fairly stable. Also, the surgery can be conducted only after consulting a surgeon. Video-assisted thoracoscopic surgey an be perfomed, with minimal pain, leading to quick recovery,” he added.

When do you need surgery

When medication fails to help, surgery can be a means for lasting relief. A rundown of some symptoms to look out for...

Symptoms

Persisting symptoms like cough, breathlessness, coughing out blood, fever, chest pain, and recurrent pneumonia may indicate that the lungs are damaged despite medications. These leave one’s respiratory system crippled. 

Localised pneumonia/infection

If pneumonia sets in, one or more specific parts of the lungs become irreversibly damaged. Removal of the diseased segment through surgery can bring relief. Once the affected part is taken out, then there is space for the rest of the lung to expand. However, if the infection spreads to the whole lung, surgery is not an option. If both the lungs are affected gravely, lung transplant is the only option. 

Empyema

Empyema is a condition in which pus gets formed and collected in the space between the lung and the inner chest wall. Although the pus can be cleared with medication & aspiration, sometimes when the pus remains beyond two weeks it hardens and medication will not help. This causes compression of the lungs. Once this is removed, the lungs start to function healthily. 

Cavity 

Lung cavities can cause bleeding and when the cavities are large, the rest of the lungs get compressed. Sometimes, fungus starts to grow in these cavities. Surgery is an option here as this can otherwise lead to fatal bleeding.

Bullae

Due to Covid, sometimes the surface membrane of the lung becomes weak and balloon-like structures are formed. In certain situations, these bullae rupture  & lead to a life-threatening condition that causes collapse of the lungs and pressure on the heart. 

Bronchiectasis

In some, after recovery from infection, a portion of the lung is permanently destroyed by bronchiectasis (multiple small cavities that appear like a honeycomb). If it is confined to one area, this can be treated successfully only by surgery.

Pulmonary Infarction

Due to the formation of blood clots in the lungs, there will be no blood supply to a particular portion and as a result, the lung function is lost and permanently damaged. These clots can be removed through surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lung ailment COVID 19 COVID patients
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp