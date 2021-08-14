STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BSNL launches satellite-based connectivity in Lakshadweep for better telecom services

"With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth is set to increase by 70 percent taking the available bandwidth to 1.71 Gbps," said Collector S Asker Ali

Published: 14th August 2021 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

bsnl

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BSNL on Saturday launched high capacity satellite-based connectivity in Lakshadweep which is expected to provide better telecom services, lower call drops and reduce call congestion.

“BSNL has installed and commissioned new hardware which will enable the utilisation of the 1,500 Mbps bandwidth capacity. With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth is set to increase by 70 percent taking the available bandwidth to 1.71 Gbps. The improved data services will benefit students by improving their access to online learning platforms. It will allow the Lakshadweep administration to provide
services electronically,” said Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali.

"BSNL has started laying a submarine cable from Kochi to Lakshadweep under the Universal Service Obligation (USO) project funded by the Department of Telecommunications. Another project for augmentation of satellite connectivity from 1.71 Gbps to 3.46 Gbps is also underway. This shows the commitment of the government to digitally integrate all parts of the country into one Digital India
platform,” said Minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan who inaugurated the facility through video conference.

“BSNL has agreed to waive off the 15 percent facilitation fee for this project. The Union government has initiated steps to provide better communication facilities and transport links to the remote islands of Lakshadweep to develop it on a par with the mainland,” said Administrator Prabhu Khoda Patel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSNL Lakshadweep
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp