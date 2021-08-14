BSNL launches satellite-based connectivity in Lakshadweep for better telecom services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BSNL on Saturday launched high capacity satellite-based connectivity in Lakshadweep which is expected to provide better telecom services, lower call drops and reduce call congestion.

“BSNL has installed and commissioned new hardware which will enable the utilisation of the 1,500 Mbps bandwidth capacity. With this, Lakshadweep’s bandwidth is set to increase by 70 percent taking the available bandwidth to 1.71 Gbps. The improved data services will benefit students by improving their access to online learning platforms. It will allow the Lakshadweep administration to provide

services electronically,” said Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali.

"BSNL has started laying a submarine cable from Kochi to Lakshadweep under the Universal Service Obligation (USO) project funded by the Department of Telecommunications. Another project for augmentation of satellite connectivity from 1.71 Gbps to 3.46 Gbps is also underway. This shows the commitment of the government to digitally integrate all parts of the country into one Digital India

platform,” said Minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan who inaugurated the facility through video conference.

“BSNL has agreed to waive off the 15 percent facilitation fee for this project. The Union government has initiated steps to provide better communication facilities and transport links to the remote islands of Lakshadweep to develop it on a par with the mainland,” said Administrator Prabhu Khoda Patel.