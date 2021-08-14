STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kunhalikutty has Rs 300 crore worth of black money deposit in coop bank: Jaleel

Addressing the media here on Friday, Jaleel said it is estimated that the bank has a total black money deposit worth around Rs 600 crore.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, Left independent MLA, KT Jaleel alleged that the IUML leader has deposited around Rs 300 crore worth black money in the name of different persons in Malappuram AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank. 

More skeletons are tumbling out of the cupboard with Rs 80 lakh allegedly deposited in the account of an anganwadi teacher, Jaleel said. “Several account holders came to know about such fraudulent activities being carried out through their accounts only when the Enforcement Directorate served on them a notice.More complaints are now surfacing,” he said.  Devi, an anganwadi teacher at Kannamangalam panchayat, came to know about a deposit of Rs 80 lakh in her name, when ED served on her a notice. She has filed a complaint before Tirurangadi police. After the matter came out, bank’s executive director Harikumar had tried to contact her, Jaleel said. 

Addressing the media here on Friday, Jaleel said it is estimated that the bank has a total black money deposit worth around Rs 600 crore. He alleged that Harikumar has been aiding Kunhalikutty in all such activities.  

“Kunhalikutty has been indulging in black money deposits under the cover of this cooperative bank. At the same time, he has been legalising black money through League-run establishments. With more revelations surfacing, there could even be attempts on the life of Harikumar,” Jaleel said. Depositing black money is the prime reason why many cooperative banks under the control of the League are reluctant to join the Kerala Bank, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black money PK Kunhalikutty KT Jaleel
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp