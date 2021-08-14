Kunhalikutty has Rs 300 crore worth of black money deposit in coop bank: Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Continuing his tirade against Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, Left independent MLA, KT Jaleel alleged that the IUML leader has deposited around Rs 300 crore worth black money in the name of different persons in Malappuram AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank.

More skeletons are tumbling out of the cupboard with Rs 80 lakh allegedly deposited in the account of an anganwadi teacher, Jaleel said. “Several account holders came to know about such fraudulent activities being carried out through their accounts only when the Enforcement Directorate served on them a notice.More complaints are now surfacing,” he said. Devi, an anganwadi teacher at Kannamangalam panchayat, came to know about a deposit of Rs 80 lakh in her name, when ED served on her a notice. She has filed a complaint before Tirurangadi police. After the matter came out, bank’s executive director Harikumar had tried to contact her, Jaleel said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Jaleel said it is estimated that the bank has a total black money deposit worth around Rs 600 crore. He alleged that Harikumar has been aiding Kunhalikutty in all such activities.

“Kunhalikutty has been indulging in black money deposits under the cover of this cooperative bank. At the same time, he has been legalising black money through League-run establishments. With more revelations surfacing, there could even be attempts on the life of Harikumar,” Jaleel said. Depositing black money is the prime reason why many cooperative banks under the control of the League are reluctant to join the Kerala Bank, he said.