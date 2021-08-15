Cruise ships come as balm to Kerala tourism sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tourism industry can hope for a revival during the pandemic as Cordelia Cruises is set to resume services to Kochi from next month on a weekly basis. Kochi would be one of the main destinations for the Mumbai-based company’s vessel. Jurgen Bailom, CEO and president for Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Ltd, said the company decided to start cruise ship operations from next month to sync with the international cruise industry schedule which is making a comeback after the pandemic.

“Most cruise liners are commencing sailings with a few ships on certain routes as per the permissions received. It is expected that most of them will start operations in August itself on specific routes and gradually become fully functional by the end of 2021,” he said. The construction of the cruise terminal at Kochi Port was completed last year. The ship will be one of the first to hit the cruise terminal in Kochi.

As per the schedule given on the Cordelia Cruises’ website, the ship is expected to arrive in Kochi on September 22. Before the pandemic, Kochi was second after Mumbai with the most number of cruise ship arrivals on an annual basis. The last cruise ship arrived in Kochi in March 2020.

“Cruise tourism is the major component of tourism sector in Kochi as well as Kerala. Before Covid outbreak, over 25,000 foreign tourists arriving on cruise ships visited various parts of Kochi. There are unconfirmed reports that some international cruise ships will start arriving from November,” an official of Kerala Tourism said.

Tour operators and homestay owners in Kumbalangi tourist village are upbeat about the return of cruise tourists to Kochi. “Most cruise tourists prefer packages to Kumbalangi for experiencing village life. These tourists stay in Kumbalangi for hours to experience activities like fishing, clam meat processing, and farming. So when a vessel arrives, autorickshaw operators to fishermen get an income,” said M P Sivadathan, Director, Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Association.

Cordelia promises its guests a luxurious experience while sailing to some of the famous cruise destinations in India and Sri Lanka including Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Colombo, Jaffna and Galle. “We deliver international experiences with the warmth of Indian hospitality,” said Jurgen Bailom, CEO, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd.