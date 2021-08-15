Kerala: Drunk man bludgeons his two friends to death, surrenders before police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Maranalloor Police on Sunday arrested a man for bludgeoning two of his friends to death reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Arun Raj, 30, murdered his friends Santosh (40) and Sajesh (36) in the early hours of Sunday when the three were in the middle of a drinking party.

Around 12.30 AM, a fight broke out among Arun and the other two. During this melee, an enraged Arun bludgeoned his friends with a jack lever. Both Sajesh and Santosh died instantly.

The accused later surrendered before the police. The accused was engaged in plumbing works, while the deceased were quarry workers. The bodies have been moved to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The police said those killed were involved in criminal cases. What exactly started the fight among the three would be revealed while questioning Arun Raj, the police added.