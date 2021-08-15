Kerala government wants to ensure social equality: CM Pinarayi Vijayan in his I-Day address

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government wants to ensure social and economical equality in the society, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after hoisting the national flag to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the central stadium here on Sunday. The low-key function was held as per the Covid-19 protocol.

The CM said the country has moved forward in different sectors. But we are yet to ensure basic necessities to the people and to eliminate the economic divide among people. The state government is working for the protection of Constitutional values, and to ensure social and economical equality. The government has envisaged programmes for increasing production and its equitable distribution.

"The government will lay focus on improving the school curriculum. Higher education also needs improvement. Infrastructure development will be undertaken without hurting nature. Government's policy is environment-friendly development," the chief minister said in his address.